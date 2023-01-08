From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Controversies have continued to trail the ownership of Osun State Secretariat, Abere, as residents of the hometown of Governor Ademola Adeleke in Ede claim ownership of the land.

They claimed that the nomenclature should change from Osun State Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo which it was known since it was built by former Governor Bisi Akande to Abere, Ede insisting that the land belongs to Ede.

In a video obtained by Daily Sun, a woman who was said to be an indigene of Ede, said “any jingle they want to do, they should let people know that it is Abere, Ede because it is not Osogbo land. We are not fighting but they should let the name sound on people’s ears that it is Abere, Ede.”

However, a statement jointly signed by the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, and the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, and made available to our correspondent by the spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, posited that status quo remains on the matter.

The letter reads: “Our attention has been drawn to rumors and wild insinuations about the status of Osun State Government Secretariat. As royal fathers of Osogboland and Edeland, we affirm there is no conflict or controversy over the status, location, and naming of the state government Secretariat.

“We want to reassure our people that the status quo remains as the State Government has not acted in any way to deny any community of their rights and privileges. We blame political forces for attempting to politicize the issue to foment trouble and destabilize the state.