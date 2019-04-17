Fred Itua, Abuja

There is controversy over the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)’s alleged demolition of a fence belonging to the African Independent Television (AIT).

Reports had earlier indicated, yesterday afternoon, that the FCTA demolished structures within DAAR Communications premises on Kpaduma Hill, Abuja.

Other reports indicated that FCTA desctroyed AIT’s fence with a security gate; which allegedly encroached into other people’s property and blocked their access, in Asokoro District of the Federal Capital Territory.

Daily Sun reached out to the Group Managing Director, Tony Akiotu, for his reaction to the demolition.

Akiotu simply said his organisation would “comment in due course;” whenever there are ready.

But, Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu, explained to newsmen after the exercise that the action became necessary following the refusal by DAAR Group, owners of AIT, to move its fence inward to the boundary of their property; so as to allow other Nigerians access into their property.

Umar said: “It is important to let the public know that this removal was not intended to inflict any pain on the owners of the property but to enable other citizens have access to their legitimate properties. It is also a culmination of series of meetings between the management of DAAR Communications, owners of AIT and the FCTA; to end many years of misunderstanding.

“Specifically, in November 2018; the management of DAAR Communications, led by High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, paid a courtesy visit to the FCT Minister and they were received on his behalf by Chief of Staff, Bashir Mai-Borno, who led the FCTA team made up of relevant directors and others in the discussions.

“The purpose of the discussions was to resolve the protracted dispute regarding the actual size of land legally allocated to DAAR Communications as against the area covered by their perimeter fence.

“The whole idea was for both parties to mutually agree to reach a settlement that would bring about permanent solution and forge ahead for the development of the FCT and the nation at large.

“After very fruitful deliberations on the areas of contention, each side expressed satisfaction over the new reconciliatory approach and the sincerity in reaching a logical and peaceful conclusion…Indeed, at that meeting, Dokpesi expressed confidence in the ability of the current FCT Administration to end the matter satisfactorily and pledged to abide by its outcome. The FCT administration was, therefore, left with no other option than to do the needful by removing the illegal structures.

“With this removal, other allottees are now free to access their plots of land.”

Director, Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, also said that the parcel of land belonging to AIT is only 18 acres, and that they have just submitted application for building approval, which his department is still processing…