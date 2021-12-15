By Chinenye Anuforo, Lukman Olabiyi and Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Some Nigerians yesterday raised eyebrows over the emergence of Mafab Communications, as one of the two winners of theFederal Government’s 5G auction held in Abuja on Monday by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The auction which produced Mafab Communications Limited, a new telecommunications company that has existed for about 16 months and expects it to pay a whopping $273million by February 2022 to acquire a slot of Nigeria’s 3.5 GHz Spectrum for the deployment of 5G network as one of the two winners has faced belated criticisms arising from the company’s track record.

Three companies, including Airtel Networks Limited, Mafab Communications Limited and MTN Communications Nigeria Limited met the NCC’s requirements for the auction.

Those who spoke to Daily Sun said they were surprised that the infant company outcompeted telcom giants for the highly prized asset to emerge winner alongside MTN for the 3.5 GHz Spectrum.

Critics of the process that led to the choice of Mafab as a preferred winner said the firm was yet to have a strong footing on the telecommunications space, questioning its choice as winner of the spectrum even as others said it has no tax track record as a member of Corporate Nigeria for less than two years.

But reacting the development, Mr Ikechukwu Nnamani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Medallion Communications Limited, and National President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), argued that the main focus for Nigerians at the moment should be how the winners deliver the 5G services to them. He said he was convinced that the NCC must have done its due diligence in scrutinising and shortlisting the applicants.

Mr. Jide Awe, ICT expert argued that those querying NCC’s criteria after the auction has been concluded are rather asking the right questions at the wrong time.

Meanwhile some legal practitioners have expressed divergent views on the emergence of Mafab Communication as one of the winners of the 5G spectrum auction conducted by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Human rights activist and legal practitioner, Kabiru Akingbolu, said the situation on ground could be traced to Nigerian factor. Akana Chuma Kenneth shared similar view with Akingbolu.

