Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Controversy has trailed the alleged disbandment of Amalgamated Market Traders Association of Anambra State (AMATAS) and setting up of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA) by Commissioner for Trade, Commerce Markets and Wealth Creation, Dr. Christian Madubuko.

Maduako had last Saturday announced the disbandment of AMATAS as an umbrella body of market unions in the state over alleged crisis and set up caretaker committee members to pilot the affairs of the new union ASMATA led by Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu and 33 other executive members.

But, the acting Chairman of Board of Trustees of AMATAS, Chief Emmanuel Udegbunam and the Secretary, Chuma Eruchalu, who briefed newsmen, yesterday, denied any crisis in AMATAS or in any market in the state as alleged by the commissioner as reason for his action.

AMATAS BoT alleged that government’s plot to appoint caretakers for its union failed, it went ahead to form a parallel union to create unnecessarily tension where there was none.