Joe Effiong, Uyo and Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Outgoing Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, Prof. Enefiok Essien has praised his successor, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo as the most experienced of the three candidates who jostled for the academic top job.

Essien, represented by the deputy vice chancellor academic, Prof. Enoidem Usoro, stated this in reaction to controversies trailing the selection process that threw up Ndaeyo which many have alleged was manipulated.

At a press conference, yesterday, in Uyo, Essien said the process that produced the 8th substantive VC followed stipulated laws guiding the removal and appointment of a VCs in federal universities.

According to him, the University Governing Council had on Tuesday, October 6, accepted the recommendation of the Joint Council and Senate Board and resolved to select the VC through a secret vote in line with the extant law required for that purpose.

He noted that at the end of the process, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo had nine votes; Prof. Edet Udoh, four votes while Prof. Gabriel Umoh had no vote.

Based on the result, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Prof. Austin Awujo led members of the Council to where the special meeting of Council was held and announced the appointment of Prof. Ndaeyo as new VC.

“Council had, therefore, approved the appointment of Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, a professor of Farm Systems, Department of Crop Science, Faculty of Agriculture, as the 8th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University, with effect from December 1, 2020, based on the result of the secret vote. “

Meanwhile, National Association of Delta State Students (NADESSTU) have kicked against a COVID-19 levy for returning students.

Management of the Delta State University (DELSU) had in fresh guidelines for resumption of academic activities after the COVID-19 induced holiday, said undergraduate and post-graduate students should pay N5,000 and N10,000 respectively, as levies for upgrade of COVID-19 facilities.

The institution explained that the levy would enable the school management plan for the health and safety of all students.

But NADESSTU president, Godwin Saturday, described the levy as extortion, insisting that the institution was insensitive to the plight of students and parents.

“We want to inform the students that we are prepared to resist the wickedness by all legal means possible and modalities are already in top gear to ensure our students are saved from this extortion.”

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, however, has appealed to the students and parents to show understanding, and take personal responsibility to safeguard their health.