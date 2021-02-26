From Seyi Ojo, Ibadan and Molly Kilete, Abuja

There was pandemonium on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway yesterday when a joint team of policemen and the Department of State Services attempted to arrest Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho.

According to a statement signed by a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Igboho was on his way to meet with 93-year-old Afenifere Chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo, when the incident occurred.

The statement reads in part: “I just spoke to my brother, Sunday Igboho. He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSS operatives and policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.

“I condemn this attempt to ambush and abduct him. It is not only reckless but also very dangerous. If the security agencies want to see him all they need to do is to invite him to their office. I am not aware of any crime that he has committed and I urge restraint on all sides.

“Let me also send a warning to the Federal Government that Sunday Igboho is a hero to millions of Yoruba and either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make. Building bridges, dialogue and the pursuit of peace is better than intimidation, threats, violence and war. A word is enough for the wise.”

In its reaction, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, condemned the action while noting that there seems to be different set of laws for northerners and southerners.

According to its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, “it shows the kind of law we operate in this country. They left Sheik Gumi and his cohorts in the north to chase after someone who has vowed to defend his property and fatherland. They act recklessly because they hold the power but power should be used to moderate the society. It is not to promote special interest”

This notwithstanding, he advised Igboho to continue to remain law-abiding “as he has always been” and to avoid falling victim of government prank

But reacting to the report, the Department of State Services (DSS), described it as “fake news.” Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS who issued a signed statement on behalf of the security agency asked the public to disregard the report

“The Department of State Services wishes to refute the news that it attempted to arrest one Sunday Igboho, today, at Ibadan, Oyo State,” the statement. “The said news is misinforming and should taken as fake and therefore be disregarded.”