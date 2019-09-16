Tony Osauzo, Benin

A retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Ambrose Aisabor, at the weekend, called on the Federal Government to call a national security summit to deliberate on how to tackle the country’s insecurity challenges.

The former police chief spoke against the backdrop of incessant and recent ambush and killing of nine soldiers by members of Boko Haram.

Aisabor described the country’s intelligence system as defective and not working, adding, “Boko Haram’s mechanism is more powerful and effective than that of our security agencies.

“I believe this is the right time to call on the international community to come and assist; there is no shame in it. Nigeria has been helping other countries to maintain peace. The belief that Boko Haram has been degraded is deceit to Nigerians and an illusion

“Boko Haram changed their strategies by going on suicide missions, from there, they started planting land mines on important roads. They have now graduated to ambushing our troops and even going for coordinated attacks on military bases. Our intelligence agencies have no answers to these challenges.”

On banditry, Aisabor said the Federal Government should not have allowed both Katsina and Zamfara States to negotiate with criminals. The retired AIG also spoke on the resolution of the Northern Governors Forum to revamp agriculture in their region, saying that the idea may become a tall dream, as a result of insecurity.