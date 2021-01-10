Ahead of its planned national convention, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has appointed Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma as the leader of the Southeast caucus for the exercise.

Part of his responsibilities is to mobilise other leaders in the zone to ensure a hitch-free membership registration exercise, congresses and national convention.

In a letter to the governor signed by the Chairman, National Caretaker/Extraordinary Conversation Planning Committee and Yobe State governor, Alhaji Mal Mala Buni, Uzodimma will also oversee the reconciliation of disputing and aggrieved members in the zone.

“I write to mandate Your Excellency to lead the Southeast caucus, stakeholders and other opinion leaders towards achieving the objectives”, the letter read in part.

Prior to the appointment of Uzodimma, he had spearheaded the reconciliation of APC members both in the state and the entire Southeast.

Apart from providing a platform for leaders of the zone to exchange ideas on how to expand the influence of the party in Igbo land, Uzodimma has hosted them from time to time.

Before the defection of Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi from PDP to APC, Uzodimma was the only elected governor of the party in the Southeast.

In one of his visits to the Government House, Owerri, former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani predicted that following Uzodimma’s leadership of APC in the Southeast, more responsible Ndigbo would flock to the party in no distant time.