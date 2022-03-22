From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has rolled out stringent criteria for aspirants jostling for various positions in the zonal and national leadership of the party.

In a document given to the screening committee, it insisted on zero tolerance for corrupt individuals and directed the disqualification of any aspirants with questionable character.

The party insisted that apart from aspirants being financial members, his or her nomination must by endorsed by, at least, 30 registered members of the party, stressing that he must not be a person with criminal records.

“In conformity with the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, the qualification for aspirants are specifically the provisions of 176,177 and 182 in respect of elective offices.

Other requirements include that aspirants shall be educated up to at least school certificate level or its equivalent, being adjudged not to be a lunatic under any law in Nigeria or otherwise declared to be of unsound mind.

“An aspirant must not be under a sentence of death imposed on him by any court of law, tribunal in Nigeria or a sentence of imprisonment or fine for an offence involving dishonesty or fraud.

“Convicted and sentenced for an offence involving dishonesty or found guilty of contravention of the code of conduct within a period of 10 years before the date of the election.

“Adjudged or declared bankrupt under any law or remained as an employee of the public service within 30 days preceding the date of an election. Being a member of a secret society.

“Convicted of embezzlement or fraud by a judicial commission of inquiry or a tribunal setup under the tribunal of inquiry act or any other law by the federal or state government whose conviction has been accepted by the federal or state government.”

Meanwhile, the APC national convention committee has announced the commencement of the exercise today.

Invitation signed by the Secretary of the Screening Committee, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Otagburuagu, said aspirants would be screened in two batches at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Hundreds of secretariat staff at the headquarters of the party, yesterday, gave a rousing heroic reception to the Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, on resumption of office after the leadership crisis that rocked the party.

He had, on arrival at exactly 2.50pm, thrown the entire secretariat into a frenzy, with the staff and drummers dancing and singing his praises.

Acknowledging greetings and cheers from them, Buni made his way to his office on the third floor of the Buhari House complex and finally left at about 7pm.