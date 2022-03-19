From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) group, under the aegis of APC Youth Forum has purchased nomination forms for Barr Ismaeel Ahmed, Youth representative in APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to contest the March 26 National Convention as a birthday gift to him.

Chairman of APC Youth Forum, Ife Adebayo, who spoke to newsmen after purchasing the form, disclosed that they contributed to raise the required funds for the expression of interest and nomination forms.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“We are here today as various youth groups in the APC. We have contributed money and have picked form for Barrister Ahmed Ismaeel to run for the office of National Organizing Secretary of the APC.

“We believe very strongly that he has contributed to this party and as young people we believe that based on his contribution to the party he is fit and able to organize this party and put the party on the right footings working with other members of the NWC before the general elections in 2023,” he said.

Another group, the All Progressives Youth Forum, said that: “the reason we contributed money to pay for this form for Barr. Ismaeel is simply because we believe in the core mandate of this party which says that as organizing secretary your mandate is to initiate program and mobilize members for the party.”

“Ismaeel has shown over time that he has the capacity to initiate programs that will actually do well and augur well for wining elections for this party.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“On that basis alone and given the basis that president Muhammadu Buhari believes in the capacity the youths and that the youths have demonstrated over time to be able to run this party, that alone is enough reason for us to have come around to say we want to donate money and we have donated money and purchased forms for Ismail to run as the National Organising Secretary of APC,” the group noted.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Convener APC Rebirth, Aliu Audu, said that; “it is a good thing that we have decided to do this on his birthday and part of the things we have yearned for over the time is for competent people occupy critical positions and to ask for inclusion of young people who are in the majority of party membership without other person to stand with us.

“We stand by Ismaeel Ahmed, who has singlehandedly given more young people the platform to showcase what they can do and how they can add value to growing the party.

“Before the merger itself, he was the one person who brought us from the different parts of the party together and got us to understand the fact that we have a role to play in the country by taking part so that at some point just like now to take charge in how the future that affects us is decided to ensure we are on the table when that future will be negotiated.

“I mean there is no better show of appreciation and support than this one we are doing right now for Barr Ahmed for all of the investment he has had in the young ones on the party and he has shown direction and competence to perform in the position in the direction we want the party to go,” Audu said.