Lagos

The Youth and Student Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has passed a vote of confidence on the Caretaker Chairman of the party, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, to deliver a hitch-free national convention.

The council, National Deputy Director South West, Seyi Bamigbade, expressed the group’s position on the forthcoming national convention of the party, slated for February 2022.

He called on all party stakeholders and members to ignore the beer-parlour assertion on Mai Mala Buni and work for the progress of the party.

Bamigbade also expressed his group unalloyed support to the current leadership of the party and absolute confidence in them to conduct a free and acceptable national convention.

He also disclosed that the council has concluded plans to inaugurate its South West Zone executives soon.

Bamigbade charged all the nominees for the various posts to work assiduously for the progress of the party and ensure active participation of the youth and students in their region on the agenda of the party.

While calling on the youth to shun any form of violence, he pointed out that the scheduled inauguration will hold at Lafia Hotel, Apata Ibadan, Oyo State, the headquarter of the South West region, on Thursday this week.

He urged all stakeholders and party stalwarts to be in attendance to chart a new course for the youths and students participation in politics.

‘As a party’s support group founded solely to consolidate on the gains of the governance being put in place by the party and to help in strengthening the youth and students wing of the party by galvanizing the support base of the progressive agenda of the Mr President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari,’ he said.

Bamigbade urged all their executives to always align themselves within the party constitution and manifestoes.

