From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of October 30 national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), efforts by leaders of the party in Anambra State to choose a consensus candidate for the position of national auditor has hit the rock.

Daily Sun gathered that PDP leaders were divided over which of the three aspirants from the state was best suited to represent the state and South East zone at the party’ National Working Committee (NWC).

Three aspirants from Anambra State had been cleared to run for the position. They are former House of Representatives aspirant, Chibuogwu Benson-Oraelosi, former state organising and former state publicity secretary, Samben Nwosu and Obi Okechukwu.

Though PDP National Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa, in a statement, said Okechukwu had been chosen as consensus candidate, his position did not go down well with other stakeholders, who said at no time did they reach such an agreement.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“I inquired to know how and when the consensus agreement was reached, only to discover that one of the PDP leaders from Anambra State connived with some leaders outside Anambra State to impose a candidate on our great party members,” said an aggrieved party leader in the state.

The stakeholders, therefore, resolved to vote for candidates of their choice at the convention.

It was gathered that while a section of the Anambra PDP are rooting for Nwosu, others are mobilising support for Benson-Oraelosi.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .