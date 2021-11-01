From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Democratic Party (PDP) governors have effectively taken over the structure of the party with emergence of a new leadership.

Former Senate president, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, emerged the new national chairman at the party’s national convention with Senator Samuel Anyanwu as national secretary.

Ayu had earlier been endorsed as the consensus candidates of the North and South East respectively.

Former Oyo State deputy governor, Taofeek Arapaja, emerged as deputy national chairman (South) with 2,004 votes to defeat former Osun State governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who polled 705 votes.

Also, Umar Damagum scored a total of 2,222 votes to defeat his sole rival, Mrs Inna Ciroma, for the position of deputy national chairman (North), who polled 365 votes.

Ahmed Mohammed, Umar Bature and Daniel Woyegikuro emerged unopposed as national treasurer, national organising secretary and national financial secretary, respectively.

Others elected were Stella Effah-Attoe as national woman Leader; Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, national legal adviser; Debo Ologunagba; national publicity secretary; Mohammed Suleiman, national youth leader; Okechukwu Daniel as national auditor and Setonji Kosheodo as deputy national secretary amongst others.

Daily Sun gathered that prior to the national convention, the PDP governors had shared key positions in the National Working Committee ( NWC), amongst themselves and ensured that no other candidates contested against their choice candidates for the various positions.

It was also gathered that immediately the PDP governor decided on the zoning of party offices, individual governors were given a free hand to decide, who fills the NWC seat ceded to their respective geo-political zones.

Consequently, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, who is the only PDP governor in the North Central, produced the national chairman while Governors Ahmadu Fintiri and Bala Mohammed of Adamawa and Bauchi states respectively produced the deputy national chairman (North) which was micro-zoned to the North East.

Similarly, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde produced the deputy national chairman (South) with the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his Abia State counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State producing the national secretary.

Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal produced the National Organizing Secretary.

Daily Sun gathered after sharing the NWC seats, the governors proceeded to push for consensus with their preferred aspirants, as the choice of PDP stakeholders.

However, in situations, where they could not achieve consensus, like in the positions of deputy national chairman (North) and deputy national chairman (North), the governors decided to rally themselves to ensure that only candidates supported by their colleagues emerged at the convention at the weekend.

A party source told Daily Sun that the outcome of the convention is a dress rehearsal for the PDP 2023 presidential primaries. The source attributed to loss of Oyinlola in the contest for the deputy national chairman(North) to Makinde.

According to the source, immediately the former Osun State governor lost the support of Makinde, the other 12 PDP governors decided to rally round their Oyo counterpart against him.

“Immediately Oyinlola lost the support of Makinde, he also lost the support of the other governors. Though he had the support of Atiku( Abubakar); (Bukola) Saraki and Sule Lamido, the governors were determined that no candidate will emerge without their support. At the end of the day, only candidates backed by the governors emerged. The governors are optimistic that same thing will happen during the presidential primary. They have taken full control of the party,” the source stated.

However, former Minister of Transport, Ebenezer Babatope told our correspondent, in a telephone interview that the influence of the governors in determining NWC members is not new.

Nevertheless, Babatope recalled that “when the last time my friend, Olabode George contested for the chairmanship of the party, they ( governors) came out with a unity list. I have always objected to that kind of list. But they came out in support of Secondus and ensured he defeated Bode George. What has happened now?”

Meanwhile, Prince Oyinlola has hailed the newly elected national officers. It was gathered that he had earlier sent a private message to Arapaja, congratulating and wishing him a successful tenure. Arapaja was said to have also acknowledged the message with appreciation.

Oyinlola who described the success of the national convention as a good omen for Nigeria and Nigerians, said he was confident the party is in good hands.

He also thanked the founding fathers, all party leaders and his supporters across the country, for the strength of their support for him and their love which they radiated around him throughout the contest.

The former governor lauded his colleagues in the PDP Governors Forum for holding the forte of the party while promising that he would continue to play his role as a leader and strengthen his support for the PDP and its organs.

