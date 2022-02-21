From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Yekini Nabena, has accused some members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and ministers of sponsoring unwarranted media attacks against the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

He also sounded a note of warning to them against stampeding the Committee, cautioning some members he described as “fifth columnists and their sponsors” against forcing the party’s national leadership to take action for their selfish interest.

Condemning what he described as act of insubordination against the party’s leadership, Nabena warned those sponsoring campaigns of calumny in various media platforms against APC national leadership to know that national convention will come and go but the damage they would have cost the party’s image will remain.

He further warned that; “the party leadership knows them and at the appropriate time actions will be taken against them according to the APC constitution.”

Nabena, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, insisted that; “APC leadership has already identified some Governors and Ministers allegedly behind unwarranted media attacks against the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee.”

He said his intervention became necessary because the APC belongs to all, including him and those causing the damage, adding that there are no specific time the party must hold the said National Convention.

The Bayelsa born politician emphasized that APC CECPC under Mai Mala Buni can not be stampede into taking an action that will only benefit the interest of some persons but inimical to the interest of large members of the party or eventually work against the chances of the party in near future.

“I appeal to our leaders at all levels to trust the CECPC leadership and eschew every form of action that will portray APC in bad light.

“Those sponsoring fifth columnists against the APC Chairman and the party leadership are like political vultures who feed on dead meat, but presently there are no dead meat for them to eat.

“The party leadership knows them and at the appropriate time actions will be taken against them according to the APC constitution,” the statement read.