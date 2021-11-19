Activities marking 18 years of existence of wonderful apostolic gospel church world wide will begin with revival on 24 November, through 28, 10am. The annual convention theme: God manifest your power adopted from, Exodus 14:22 – 28. Venue: Ori-Oke, Temi Aseese, along Ikorodu-Imota road, Maya Bus Stop, Ilu-Oloye, Abule, IKorodu-Lagos.

The host Aposle/Prophet Ezekiel Oke (Baba Fire) who is the general overseer said every attendee will grow in spirit, will breakthrough/suceeed, women waiting upon the lord will be blessed with pregnancy and safe delivery of new born babies. Other benefits are, total deliverance protracted bondage, through salvation, favour, grace, mercy, signs and wonders of course fervent prayers for turning point in people’s life, there would be continuous and various teaches words impatation, counselling, it is a camping session.

Guest Speaker,Arch. Bishop J.O. Ehindero (JP). Guest artist, lady Evangelist Rachael Oladele among others.

