From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the All Progressives Youth Alliance (APYA), a youth pressure group, has warned party members against wrong choice of leaders particularly the office of the national chairman.

It reminded them that the survival and fate of the party after the Buhari administration in 2023 is dependent on the capacity and quality of executive members of the party, particularly the national chairman, to be elected at the forthcoming national convention scheduled for February 26th, 2023.

National Secretary of APYA, Prince Iyke Uwakwe, in a statement, suggested that the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc in APC should be considered in the choice of the next national chairman of APC in the spirit of equity and fairness.

The APC youth group, however, declared support for the desire of the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, for the position of national chairmanship.

He explained that the decision was taken after careful assessment of the other contenders for the position of the chairman including their capacity, experience and qualifications.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said: “Al-Makura has the requisite capacity to leverage for true and internal democracy in the ruling party as a way of ensuring justice, fairness and equity.”

Uwakwe suggested that the party’s incoming national chairman must be someone with a solid executive background, refined legislative experience, intercontinental exposure and proven administrative intelligence.

He insisted that APC needs someone that understands the politics of equity, ‘give and take’, negotiation and balancing in order to promote a good sense of belonging among the leadership and membership of the party across board.

Uwakwe said: “Not less than 10 people have indicated interest in the position of the national chairman, but we chose Senator Al-Makura because of his unique qualification, nationwide acceptance and properly positioned to run the affairs of the party.

“The contending issue is that whoever emerges among the contenders would definitely be a factor in the party’s 2023 fate, and taking a dispassionate and painstaking look at the contestants, Senator Al-Makura remains the best to lead the party.”