From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, closed the submission of nomination forms for aspirants contesting for party offices at the October 30 convention.

According to the timetable for the convention, the aspirants are to be screened by the screening sub committee at the PDP national secretariat, in Abuja.

Aspirants, who stormed the PDP secretariat to submit their forms, yesterday, ahead of the deadline for submission of forms, include former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Maryam Ina Ciroma.

Ciroma, who is contesting for the position of deputy national chairman ( North), said she was in the contest in her quest to contribute the strengthening of the party.

Similarly, a former member of the House of Representatives, Debo Olugun-Agba, who us vying for the position of national publicity secretary said the opposition party must get it right, so as to rescue the country..

An aspirant for the position of Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effa-Attoe, promised to harness the potentials of women for nation building, if voted.

