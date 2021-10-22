From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disqualified Professor Wale Oladipo, Chief Okey Muo-Aroh and Eddy Olafeso from contesting for National Working Committee ( NWC) seats at the October 30 convention.

Chairman of the PDP National Convention Organizing Committee, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, disclosed this at the launch of the convention iAbuja, yesterday.

He stated that Oladipo, Muo-Aroh and Olafeso, who are contesting for the positions of deputy national chairman (South), national secretary and national publicity secretary, respectively, were disqualified for taking the party to court.

The disqualified aspirants have a window to present their case before an Appeal Committee tomorrow.

The Adamawa governor stated: “All these have been disqualified for the reason that they took the party to the court. Their intention also was to stop the national convention.

“So, if you have taken the party to court without exhausting the internal mechanism of settling whatever grievances you have and you try to stop the convention. The committee felt you cannot also enjoy from the convention.

“Moreso, the provision of section 51 sub 1L in our party Constitution clearly spells out that you must exhaust all the internal mechanism in the party.

“The same constitution of our great party have also made a provision that if you have not exhausted section, 58 (1L), you can be punished under Section 59 (1e). So you can see that the steering committee have done what is needful of them.

“You must be disciplined in the party for us to survive. And I think we have to move away from the past as we are trying to open a new chapter for the party.”

He added that the PDP iwas committed to correcting all its past mistakes, stating that the convention will usher in leaders with high integrity to lead her to victory in the 2023 polls.

“As a nation, we are at the crossroads and we have to do the needful beginning from this convention to ensure that we get our best to steer us with their skills with their experience and their integrity, so that NIgerians can start to (be) please in us. We have to right all the mistakes that we have committed in the past.”

However, Muo-Aroh, who had on Tuesday described the adoption of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the South East consensus candidate for the position of national secretary as an “imposition” faulted his disqualification.

He said he had never at anytime taken the party to court, noting that it was wrong for the party to disqualify him.

Nevertheless, Muo-Aroh stated that he would challenge his disqualification at the appeal panel.

