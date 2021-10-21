From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, commenced the screening of aspirants seeking to contest for national offices during its October 30 national convention.

The party’s convention screening sub-committee is expected to screen a total of 33 aspirants, who obtained nomination forms to contest for various offices at next weekend’s national convention.

The aspirants include former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, who was adopted last week for the northern caucus as its consensus candidate for the chairmanship position, which is zoned to the north, and former Osun governor, Olagunsonye Oyinlola, who is aspiring for the position of deputy national chairman, south.

Other aspirants contesting for the party’s deputy national chairman (South) are former Oyo State deputy governor, Taofeek Arapaja and former party scribe, Wale Oladipo.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Efforts to produce a consensus candidate for deputy national chairman ( South), which is micro-zoned to the South West, had failed as leaders of the party in zone, could not come to an agreement.

For the position of Deputy National Chairman (North), former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Maryam Ina Ciroma from Borno State is up against Umar Damagum, from Yobe State.

In the South East, where the position of National Secretary is micro-zoned to the South, Chief Okey Muo-Aroh has indicated interest for the post.

Chairman of the Screening Sub Committee and former Attorney General of the Federation(AGF), Mohammed Adoke told journalists, in Abuja, that the committee would be fair to all aspirants.

Adoke said the assignment of the committee was crucial to the success of the October 30 convention.

Meanwhile, the PDP Governors Forum, met, yesterday, at the Akwa Ibom Governor’s, in Abuja, over issues relating to the party’s national convention on October 30. They expressed the optimism that the party would emerge from the convention stronger.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, told journalists, at the end of the meeting,that the party was set for a hitch free convention.

Tambuwal said the forum received briefing from the chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and was impressed by preparations for the convention.

The meeting was attended by Tambuwal, governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Bala Mohammed, Bauchi; Seyi Makinde, Oyo; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia; Godwin Obaseki,Edo; Diri Douye, Bayelsa: Ahmadu Fintiri, Adamawa. While Taraba governor, Darius Ishaku and his Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom were represented at the meeting.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .