From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Senator Tanko Al-Makura’s chances of leading the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received a boost as stakeholders from the South East drum support for his ambition ahead of the slated convention.

A statement by Chief Chibunna Ubawuike after a meeting in Owerri, yesterday, urged other members of the party in the region to close ranks and back Al-Makura for effective representation and leadership.

Ubawuike assured that emergence of the former governor would reposition and reform the party for greater heights and sustain the gains made so far by the party since its formation.

“Senator Umaru Tanko AL-Makura is detribalised, a unifier, articulate, meticulous, tried, tested, pragmatic, dynamic, resourceful, youth-oriented, manager of men and resources, accountable, dependable, great mobiliser and political pilot with requisite certifications. Our great party, the All Progressive Congress and Nigeria, will benefit immensely from his above innate attributes and cognate experience.

“We therefore appeal to South-East members and stakeholders of our great party, to unanimously support and vote en masse for the proactive and transparent statesman, who is a firm believer in equity, justice, fairness and shows firmness where necessary and flexibility where possible in all his actions as a public servant. He abhors totalitarian, dictatorial and despotic tendencies but promotes egalitarian and libertarian actions. He is the best man for the job. The cap fits him perfectly,” Ubawuike stated.