Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered for temporary forfeiture of the sum of N37.5 million warehoused in a bank account and a hotel procured with the proceed of unlawful activities by convicted former Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) acting Director-General Calistus Obi.

Obi was convicted on May 23 by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of same court.

Justice Olatoregun found him guilty of money laundering and converting the agency’s funds to personal use preferred against him by the

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Saidu made the order sequel to a motion file and agued by EFCC’s counsel Mr Rotimi Oyedepo on Monday.

He said the motion was brought pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences Act, 2006 and under Section 34 of the constitution.

Justice Saidu had adjourned further hearing in the case to November 4, 2019.