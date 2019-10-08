Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court, Lagos yesterday ordered the temporary forfeiture of N37.5 million and a hotel belonging to convicted former Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) acting Director-General, Calistus Obi, for being proceeds of alleged unlawful activities

The court made the order following a motion filed by EFCC’s counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, pursuant to section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences Act, 2006 and under section 34 of the constitution.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun had found Obi guilty on May 23 over money laundering and converting NIMASA’s funds to personal use. The offences were preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Saidu adjourned the case to November 4, 2019 for further hearing.