By Emma Njoku

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of Edo State High Court, Benin City, on Tuesday, ordered the forfeiture of N120,284,986.28 found in the Keystone bank account of a convicted fraudster, Oghenemine Agbroko, to the Federal Government.

Justice Ikponmwonba ordered that the forfeited be channelled through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for onward delivery to the nominal complainant, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said Agbroko was among five internet fraudsters convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment for fraud by Justice Ikonmwonba. The others are Kennedy Uwuigbe, Odiase Osariemen Christian, Collins Edobor and Ebichuwa Victory Ovie

They were arraigned separately on one count charge bordering on retention of proceeds of crime, personation and unlawful possession of fraudulent documents by the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC.

The charge against Agbroko reads: “That you, Jeffrey Oghenemine Agbroko (m) on or about November 12, 2021, in Edo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did retain the sum of N120,284,986.28 in your bank account number 6033867739, domiciled in Keystone Bank Ltd, knowing that same represents proceeds of your criminal conduct to wit: Cybercrime and, thereby, committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 17(b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004.”

The charge against Kennedy Uwuigbe reads: “That you, Kennedy Uwuigbe, sometimes between 2017 to August 4, 2022, in Benin City, Edo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did with intent to defraud, represent yourself to be Luka Romero, a white man and, thereby, committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 48, Laws of Bendel State of Nigeria (As applicable in Edo State) 1976.”

(Continued on www.sunnewsonline.com)

The statement further reads: “Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges. In view of their plea, the prosecution counsel, Francis.A.Jirbo, F.O. Dibang and I.K. Agwai prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly. However, the defence counsel, Pascal Ugbome, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, as the defendants were first-time offenders who have become remorseful for their actions.

“Justice Ikponmwonba convicted and sentenced Agbroko and Collins Edobor to five years in imprisonment with an option of N200,000.00 fine each. The trio Uwuigbe, Christian and Ovie bagged three years imprisonment or a fine of N200,000.00 each.

“The quartet of Uwuigbe, Christian, Edobor and Ovie are to forfeit the aggregate sum of N12,322.476.72 and $954.02 worth of Bitcoin, two Mercedes Benz cars, a Toyota Camry car, $2,000 and mobile phones, all being proceeds and instruments of crime to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the EFCC.”

The court also ordered that the bank accounts used in committing the crime be closed.