The Bayelsa Government has embarked on street-to-street and market-to-market campaign in the state to create awareness on the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Martins Bekesu, Executive Secretary, State Primary Healthcare Baord, said at the commencement of the campaign on Wednesday in Yenagoa that the exercise was to enlighten the public on the deadly virus.

Bekesu said the campaign tagged: “Say No to Coronavirus’’ would be taken to all nooks and crannies of the state, including homes, motor parks, churches and other areas.

“Today, Wednesday, we are flagging-off an awareness campaign on Coronavirus . I must inform you that the state government is building a strong surveillance and public health system to control the spread of the virus.

“I join all citizens of Nigeria, who are resident in Bayelsa in the fight against Coronavirus through detecting and prompt reporting to the Epidemiology Division of the state Ministry of Health for quick response.

“On protection: wash your hands frequently with soap or use alcoholic based sanitiser when there is no water.

“Cover your mouth and nose properly with tissue paper when sneezing or coughing.

“Dispose tissue paper after use. Avoid contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness like cough and sneezing among others,’’ he said.

Dr Yerinbuluemi Stowe, Director of Public Health in the state, said the campaign was to educate the people on the disease.

“Many are yet to believe that the disease is real but with this awareness campaign in the villages, markets and parks, they will understand that COVID-19 is real. Let us say no to deadly virus.

“The state government has also trained health officers across the eight Local Government Areas on possible means of preventing and controlling the disease,’’ Stowe said. (NAN)