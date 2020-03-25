PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

There is renewed panic among residents of Bauchi State as Governor

Bala Mohammed has directed that all markets in the state should close their

operations indefinitely beginning from Thursday, March 26.

The development has sent residents into panic shopping in anticipation

of what would be tough times ahead.

Many of them who reacted to the news have criticised the state

government for the decision which they lamented was impromptu and did

not give them enough time to prepare.

Some also wondered why markets would be closed without giving specific

time to afford residents preparations.

The government’s directive neither specify whether shops and daily need

stores are included nor how government intends to enforce it.

The governor tested positive for coronavirus and has since gone into

self-isolation for fear of spreading the disease.

In a press statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant

on Media, Muktar Gidado, on Wednesday, the governor, said the directive was in line with an earlier decision of the state government to restrict gathering to not more than 50 persons to minimize the spread of

CONVID-19.

He advised officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers

(NURTW) to direct their members to observe the rules on passenger

conveyance to not more than three persons per vehicle.

The governor also directed that hand sanitisers should be provided for

passengers and urged them to comply with the new policy on social

distancing.

The governor, the statement added, however, assured citizens of the

state of its readiness and determination to strengthen the capacity of its medical personnel to deal with the emergency.

He called for useful information to the state outbreak response

committee on CONVID- 19.