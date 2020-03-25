PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI
There is renewed panic among residents of Bauchi State as Governor
Bala Mohammed has directed that all markets in the state should close their
operations indefinitely beginning from Thursday, March 26.
The development has sent residents into panic shopping in anticipation
of what would be tough times ahead.
Many of them who reacted to the news have criticised the state
government for the decision which they lamented was impromptu and did
not give them enough time to prepare.
Some also wondered why markets would be closed without giving specific
time to afford residents preparations.
The government’s directive neither specify whether shops and daily need
stores are included nor how government intends to enforce it.
The governor tested positive for coronavirus and has since gone into
self-isolation for fear of spreading the disease.
In a press statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant
on Media, Muktar Gidado, on Wednesday, the governor, said the directive was in line with an earlier decision of the state government to restrict gathering to not more than 50 persons to minimize the spread of
CONVID-19.
He advised officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers
(NURTW) to direct their members to observe the rules on passenger
conveyance to not more than three persons per vehicle.
The governor also directed that hand sanitisers should be provided for
passengers and urged them to comply with the new policy on social
distancing.
The governor, the statement added, however, assured citizens of the
state of its readiness and determination to strengthen the capacity of its medical personnel to deal with the emergency.
He called for useful information to the state outbreak response
committee on CONVID- 19.
