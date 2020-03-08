Joe Effiong, Uyo

Walbridge Hotels and Suites, a 3-star hospitality outfit in Uyo has promised to henceforth subject its guests and visitors to thorough medical examinations, as a measure to check the scourge of Corona Virus.

The hotel which had since March 3, commenced medical checks on clubbers in the facility, at the weekend, added handwashing and sanitizing as must do, for any guest who is coming into the hotel.

Conducting newsmen round the sanitation facilities recently provided by management of the hotel, the General Manager, Mr Sunday Ajayi said the steps were part of the organisation’s modest effort towards boosting general public health and to protect its guest from careless contact with victims of the epidemic.

Ajayi who was represented by the Hotel’s Acting Admin Secretary, Anie Ebong said the hotel was also subjecting its staff to routine check and had heightened the attention paid ti the general sanitation of the facility.

“Considering the times we are in, hand sanitizers and are placed at strategic location around the hotel. All aimed at encouraging visitor and workers in the hotel to imbibe the culture of hand washing so as to combat easily transmissible diseases, most of which are also hand-borne.

“It is worthy for us to reiterate today that we take the issue of hygiene very seriously, as such, the proactive measures you are seeing today. All our guests are highly screened and this also covers those coming to swim at our super poolside, use our spacious gym, guest library and media facility as well as the underground night club,” he said.

Management of Watbridge Hotels and Suites therefore charged others in hospitality business to put in place appropriate measures to ensure that guests coming into their facilities are safe during and after their stay.