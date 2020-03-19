Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

There is every indication that Jigawa state government may consider shutting down mosques and public schools following the gradual spread of corona virus in the country.

The governor who stated this yesterday in a BBC Hausa service interview said the meeting with other state governors in kaduna is considering a broader discussion with the Sultan of Sokoto on better avenues to approach the possible control on public prayers.

According to the governor the state government is also considering the closure of public schools to mitigate against the spread of the pandemic.

Also, the permanent secretary of the ministry of health Dr. Salisu Mu’azu said assured of the state government readiness to combat the corona virus through the establishment of an isolation/management center.

The permanent secretary further disclosed that it has trained medical personnel adding that there is no confirmed case of the pandemic in the state but the state has provided critical equipment and preventive measures in line with the National Centre for the Control of Diseases advise. “We will soon introduce hand sanitizers before getting access to all government offices to avoid the spread of Covid 19,” he stressed.

He said students studying in the Republic of China would not be evacuated due to the pandemic stressing that no Jigawa students was infected.

His words: “We have made telephone calls with some of our students studying there and they told us that they are safe and none of them is affected, the students are barred from going to classes for lectures, but they received their lessons online, they are safe and stayed indoors,” he stated .

The Ebola center already in place in the state according to the commissioner will officially be converted to management/diagnostic center for the control of the spread of Coronavirus.