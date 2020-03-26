PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed has called on citizens not to relent in their prayers for his speedy recovery from the Coronavirus disease.

He made the request in a special message to the people of the state over their love and concern following his testing positive to CONVID -19.

Mohammed is in isolation and receiving medical treatment, and reports say he is not showing any symptom of the disease.

“Assalamu Alaikum my fellow Good people of Bauchi State, I am grateful and very thankful for the love and concern shown to me over the past few days.

“I am still in isolation and under medical supervision, I am doing great and showing no symptoms. Let’s not relent in prayers, this phase will be over shortly.,” the governor said in a message through his Special Assistant on New Media, Lawal Mu’azu Bauchi