Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government, on Monday, confirmed that aside from the index case of an Italian businessman that tested positive to coronavirus last week, there was no new case as of Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who addressed journalists in Abuja, on Monday, however confirmed that significant successes had been made as regards contact tracing from the index victim.

He said: “Since the confirmed case last week, we have focused our efforts at containment, contact tracing, risk communications and management of the index case. As of March 1, 2020, no new confirmed case has been recorded anywhere in Nigeria.

“About 13 or 14 tests have been done and no one was tested positive for coronavirus except the Italian that was diagnosed last week. There were 156 passengers that were on board the flight that brought the index cases. Port Health officials have been of great support to Lagos and Ogun states government particularly in contact tracing and other response cases.

“Currently, 19 contacts from the index cases have been identified in Lagos State while 39 contacts have been identified in Ogun state.

“We are in touch with these contacts and they are under self-supervised isolation and states have supported their necessary needs.

“Plateau State government reported four cases among Chinese nationals and none of the cases tested positive of coronavirus. However, the state government has placed them under self-supervised isolation.”

He said multi-sectoral Emergency Operational Centres (EOCs) have long been activated and are being coordinated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Additionally, he said that states have also activated their EOCs.

He advised Nigerians to focus on facts and avoid panic. He also discouraged the spread of fake information on social media which could stir up unnecessary panic.