Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State yesterday held its 9th convocation ceremony with 96 graduands bagging first class honours.

Out of the total of 6,214 graduands, 1,826 received second class honours (upper division), while 2,935 were awarded second class (lower division).

Equally,1,264 got third class while 93 received pass honours.

In his address, the visitor to the university, President Muhammadu Buhari, charged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the university.

Represented by Didado Kumo from National Universities Commission, President Buhari stated that the challenges of nation building require universities in the country to be totally committed in moulding students to become strong in their intellectual capacity and character.

It was the president’s view that the graduands must show enough intellectual capacity to be able to contribute meaningfully in the development of the nation.

He promised that the Federal Government would not relent in its support to universities in the country to be able to meet their obligations.

He commended the management of the university for their efforts at maintaining peaceful and conducive environment favourable for learning.

Speaking, Vice Chancellor of MOUAU, Prof. Francis Otunta stated that the university management was focused in maintaining strong academy programme for the university.

He expressed joy that 12 programmes of the university have gained full accreditation from the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC).

He, however, lamented the poor state of the university’s infrastructure which he said was hindering moves to provide quality education.