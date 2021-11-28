From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina State, at the weekend conferred Honorary Doctor of Letters degree on the Jaja of Opobo in Rivers State, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, and the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman.

Speaking at the FUDMA convocation ceremony on Saturday, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi, justified the honor saying that the beneficiaries have distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavour.

Jaja is also currently the FUDMA Chancellor while Usman is the Chairman, Katsina State Council of Traditional Rulers.

A total of 1,293 including 92 post-graduate students received various degrees at the ceremony.

Established by the Federal Government in 2010 with three faculties, the school currently runs a total of about 68 academic programmes across 13 faculties.

According to the Vice Chancellor, “while we understand the economic downturn in the country and the dwindling oil prices in the global market, I must draw the attention of government to the complexities and cost implications of running a multi-campus system of a distance of about 25 kilometres from each other.

“The burden of transporting staff and students to and from both campuses cannot be overemphasised especially for a young institution such as FUDMA with little or no sources of revenue.

“I therefore appeal to the Federal Government, philantropists and other well wishers to assist us with more buses to ease the burden of transporting staff and students to and from both campuses of the university.”

