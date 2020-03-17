Gabriel Dike

TVice-Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has debunked claim by the chairman, Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin, that the university management did not carry the council along in its planning.

Prof Ogundipe said excerpt of minutes of January 21 and 22, 2020 indicated that the governing council was briefed that the 2019 convocation ceremonies would hold between March 9 and 13.

“Council received and considered C.P. No 2019/20/3b, which contained the nominees for honorary doctorate degree at the 51st convocation ceremonies of the university and the proposed budget estimate’.’

He said contrary to what was stated in the Campus News, the National Universities Commission (NUC) directive to suspend the convocation ceremonies was based on the Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Babalakin’s letter of March 2, that the programme of the convocation was not authorised by the council of UNILAG.

According to him, Babalakin’s assertion was debunked on the floor of the council at its meeting of March 4 when the audio recording of the meeting of January 21 and 22 was played, adding that records of the minutes of the meetings also showed that the convocation programme was indeed discussed.

He explained that in line with ethos and traditions of the university, dates and programmes of the convocation ceremonies were usually brought to the attention of council after due clearance had been received from the supervising ministry, which the management did.

On the issue of honorary degree, Ogundipe said in line with extant university regulations, management considered the nominees and forwarded its recommendations to the honours committee of the Senate.

The VC further stated that he brought to the floor of the council at its meeting of January 22 through council paper CP 2019/20/20/3b, names of nominees and council discussed the issue extensively and Babalakin advised the university to endeavour to ensure that only deserving individuals are honoured.

Prof. Ogundipe revealed that Babalakin suggested the inclusion of the late Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh for a posthumous award, which was forwarded to the honours committee for inclusion.

He said deliberation of the council on the issue of honorary nominees at the meeting was extensive and documented in the minutes of the meeting of council stating that the fact was also corroborated by Dr. Jonh Momoh on the floor of council.

“It would, therefore, appear that there was another version of the tape being referred to in the Campus News released on Monday, March 9,” he said.