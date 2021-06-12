By Chukwudi Nweje

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), has condemned what it called President Muhammadu Buhari’s continued refusal to convoke a conference of ethnic nationalities to discuss and produce an autochthonous constitution for Nigerians.

It also asked President Buhari to stop what it called his sectional assault on the Southern and Middle Belt parts of the country.

In a communique signed by Pa Ayo Opadokun in Lagos after a June 12 Symposium with theme, ‘Federalism: Antidote to National Insecurity’, NADECO decried what it described as double standards in the administration’s style of governance and asked Buhari to halt his onslaught against southern and middle belt parts of the country. It also declared its support for the southern governors Asaba declaration.

It said: “Since the 12 northern states introduced Shariah Laws in 2001 against Section 1 and 10 of the disputed 1999 Constitution and have implemented it to the detriment of most Nigerians without any repercussion, President Buhari should stop his sectional assault on the South and the Middle Belt peoples who have decided to ta ke back their rights to self-determination. For a Nigerian President to be threatening other sections of the country with dire consequences as was unleashed during the Nigerian Civil War of 1967-1970 is outrageous, unfortunate, unacceptable and unbecoming.”

In his speech, Pa Opadokun said despite having a civilian government since 1999, Nigeria has not enjoyed democracy as the military has continued to recycle members of their constituency. He said: “Nigerians had been forced to witness how the Nigerian Army turned Nigeria into a Unitary State and appropriated to its central control between 66 per cent to 70 per cent of all legislative list belonging to the component units including sources of their incomes. By 2023, the Military could have governed Nigeria for 28 years in Army Uniform and 16 years in civilian dress i.e. 44 years out of about 61 years post-independence.

And they have installed their civilian surrogates in 1979 and 1999, as Alhaji Shehu Shagari was a Minister in Balewa’s government and Federal Commissioner for Finance in Muritala/Obasanjo’s government while President Obasanjo has admitted how he manipulated his succession by President Yar Adua in spite of public knowledge of his terminal ailments.

The Military’s unitarisation and centralization has led to unfair play, injustice, inequity, contempt and virtual total disregard for the promotion and defence of the rule of law and fundamental human rights.”