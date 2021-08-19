The Cook Islands would extend its coronavirus restrictions after a COVID-19 outbreak in New Zealand forced the closure of a quarantine-free “travel bubble’’ with the country.

The “travel bubble’’ began in May, but a COVID-19 outbreak in New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland, had seen that suspended, Cook Islands Prime Minister, Mark Brown said in a statement.

The Pacific nation had never recorded a case of COVID-19, while New Zealand on Thursday, reported 11 new cases in the community.

Brown said restrictions imposed on the Cook Islands, following New Zealand’s announcement would be extended.

“Keeping Cook Islanders and visitors safe has been the government’s key priority through the pandemic.

“Through our hard work and continued vigilance, we have been very fortunate to have remained COVID-free so far,’’

“We now need to take our combined efforts to the next level.’’

New Zealanders , currently in the Cook Islands would be able to return home, but only if they were not a contact of the current New Zealand outbreak.

Gatherings in the Cook Islands would be limited to 100 people with strict guidelines, including compulsory registration of the event and contact tracing.

In 2019, 170,000 people visited the Pacific nation, which had a permanent population of just 17,000. (dpa/NAN)