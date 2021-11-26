As Nigerians lament over the excruciating hike in the prices of domestic cooking gas, a major player in the Oil and Gas sector and the Chief Executive Officer, Lee Engineering and Construction Company , Dr Leemon Ikpea, Sunday expressed confidence that measures are been taken by the Federal Government to alleviate the situation.

Ikpea, major stakeholder in the sector, also disclosed that his company is also into the massive production of gas cylinders to complement and ensure cooking is available in most homes.

The Philantropist business mogul spoke to newsmen at a Thanksgiving Service at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church , Effurun, Warri in Delta state to mark the 30th years anniversary of Lee Construction Company.

He said: “Availability of gas is a priority and the federal government has taken steps and is doing everything possible to ensure that gas gets to every homes. The Federal Government is presently constructing one of the biggest domestic gas plant in Imo State.

” We on our part are producing gas cylinders that will go round every homes to ensure that hike in prices returns to normal and affordable.

” We prayed that God will touch their hearts to support Nigeria Companies so that we can support younger ones to grow. Availability of gas is a priority for us”

Earlier, the Parish, of St Anthony’s Catholic Church, Effurun , Very Reverend Father Emmanuel Brume, urged the congregants to emulation the spirit thanksgiving as exemplified by Chief Leemon Ikpea whom he noted has been a blessing to thousands of people and dimed it fit to give thanks to God in commemoration of 30th Anniversary of Lee Engineering Construction and company limited.