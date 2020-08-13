The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NALPGAM), a body of professionals and investors in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas(LPG), popularly called cooking has floated a resource centre to boost capacity building and safety in the industry.

Director General of the centre, Mr. Gbenga Falusi, in an interview with Daily Sun said the essence of the initiative was to bridge the knowledge gap in the industry.

Falusi, who is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Greenfield Integrated Energy Services Limited, said the centre would also serve as a rallying point for stakeholders and would-be investors to source valuable information that could help them in investment decisions and building of their reservoir of knowledge in LPG. The LPG expert also hinted that part of the plan for the centre was to conduct periodic training for those working as operators in the LPG plant.

‘‘The LPG sector requires training and re-training. You cannot just bring someone from the streets and engage him in the plant. These attitudes on the part of some investors are reasons why we record explosions that are avoidable.’’