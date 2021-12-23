From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A truck that carried cooking gas on Thursday rammed on two commercial cars and two motorcycles at Mokola Roundabouts in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, killing three persons, including a one-year-old child.

But the mother of the deceased child, who lives at Sabo, survived the accident, but with severely injured hand. She is currently receiving treatment with four other injured persons at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. But the remains of the dead victims had been deposited at Adeoyo Morgue in Ibadan. The dead child had been buried on Thursday afternoon by the Hausa community at the Ojoo Cemetery in Ibadan.

The truck, as gathered, was moving from Sango axis towards the Mokola Roundabouts before the accident occurred some metres to the roundabouts. The driver of the truck, according to eyewitnesses, discovered that the vehicle had brake failure when he approached Uncle Joe Bus Stop, and started hooting and shooting brake failure.

But the ever-busy foot of the bridge was not free. It crushed two micra taxis, and the two motorcycles, during which the three persons were killed and five persons were also injured.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

But the Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, who confirmed the accident, said seven persons were involved in the accident, while two persons died and five others were injured.

Her words; “Two people died in the accident. I understand brake failure was responsible for the accident. We call it Mechanical Deficiency Vehicle (MDV), which could be brake failure. Seven people were involved and two died. Five male adults and two female adults.

“Those who died have been taken to Adeoyo mogue while those injured are now at University College Hospital (UCH).”

However, an eyewitness, who simply introduced himself as Kunle, said: “I was there. More than two persons were killed in the accident. I saw five corpses myself and I learnt three people were under the truck as at that time. They were struggling to remove the corpses when I left there. May God rest their soul.”