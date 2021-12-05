By Damilola Fatunmise

Eniola Babra Akinwunmi is an actress-cum-television presenter. She has been in the movie industry for about 10 years and has featured in many movies, including Ajantete, The Living Ghost, Were Alako and Iwalola, which she produced.

In this interview, the curvy, chocolate-skinned thespian opens up on her career, kind of man, marriage and many more. Enjoy it.

How did you come into acting?

One day, I just told myself that this is what I love to do and I went for it by joining a group, and now here we are.

Tell us about your growing up?

Growing up wasn’t easy for me as a first child. I had to take care of my junior ones. But today, I thank God. Though, I’m not where I want to be, I know I will be there soon by God’s grace.

How did you come about this your full package figure?

I’m a fat person. But I watch what I eat; if not, you won’t like this body at all. So, what you’re seeing is natural.

How many movies have you produced?

I have produced a movie titled, Iwalola. But I have featured in so many movies I can’t remember their titles right now.

Aside acting and movie making, what else do you do?

I am a businesswoman. I own a hair brand, so I’m always busy. In fact, this year, I have been to locations only twice because I didn’t have time.

How profitable is your business compared to moviemaking?

My business is doing well; though, it demands a lot of capital. The more you invest in a business, the more you cash out. Movie making is also not bad especially if you are being paid adequately for your job.

Are your parents in support of your acting career?

Yes. But initially, they slowed me down because they were against it. However, as a member of the coconut-head generation, I didn’t give up; I had to pursue my acting career.

Most young ladies of nowadays prefer to be single mothers than being married. What’s your take on this?

People have their reasons for leaving their marriages. This life is not balanced. So many are crying for life partners, while so many are crying to let go of their partners. Marriage is overrated; it’s when you get into it that you can tell what it entails.

What’s new about Eniola Akinwunmi?

For now, its just my hair brand and me.

What is that thing you can’t do for money?

I can’t kill, steal or lie for money.

Sex or kiss on a first date, what’s your take?

Sex? No, maybe kiss.

What’s your turn off in men?

Naturally, I dont like men that show off. I like cool, coded men.

Are you single and searching?

No. I am about to be taken.

What’s your most embarrassing moment as an actress?

I drove from Lagos to Ibadan and my car suddenly stopped on the road. I suffered that day only for the producer to act like nothing happened to me. When I got on location, he didn’t show any concern. For me, it was a very embarrassing and painful experience.

