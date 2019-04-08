Coollink is partnering with Konnect Africa to launch new prices to the Nigerian market to make satellite broadband services more affordable.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Coollink, Mr. Shahin Nouri, the new ASTA packages and equipment prices, will make satellite internet more affordable for subscribers in Nigeria.

Nouri, who disclosed this at the Coollink media parley, held over the weekend, said that this new positioning was to further bridge the connectivity gap in the country by enabling both professional and residential customers to benefit from pocket friendly offers.

He explained that with packages starting from N5,500.00 and equipment from N36,000.00, consumers can surf on speeds of up to 20Mbps wherever they are in Nigeria.

Furthermore, he said subscribers would still enjoy free internet browsing from 12 am to 6 am daily.

“This offer represents another giant stride from Collink, the first and only satellite broadband provider to offer data rollover for consumers in the market. This data rollover will still be available for ASTA customers on the new package prices. Providing broadband through satellite technology, ASTA service is available to everyone in Nigeria no matter how remotely located they are,” he said.

The CEO added that in late 2017, they successfully transformed satellite broadband service in Nigeria. “We simplified purchasing, installation and data plan subscription processes. Indeed, with our online shop, Asta.ng, customers can order high-speed Internet connections from anywhere in Nigeria and be connected within 2 to 5 business days.”

He stated that the company is improving further on the pricing front by reducing and subsidising heavily price of equipment and subscriptions, reducing equipment price from N99,000 to N36, 000 and introducing a 5GB plan at N5,500.