From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to President Xi Jinping of China expressing satisfaction with the 50-year bilateral relations between Nigeria and Peoples Republic of China.

Buhari also lauded the Chinese leader for the support and cooperation since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, saying China has been working with Nigeria and other African countries to safeguard lives and health of its citizens.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the letter was to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties between both countries.

President Buhari expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and thanked China for its support in defence matters and infrastructural development of Nigeria among others.

Buhari also rejoiced with Chinese people across the world as they commence celebrations marking the new Chinese Year of the Ox on February 12.