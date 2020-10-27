The Management of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University has signed a Multi-Million Naira building project to house over 500 students.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Greg. C. Nwakaoby, while signing the contract details last week, expressed optimism that the project would be completed in record time so as to help in solving the students’ housing deficit.

Nwakaoby noted that, upon his resumption as the Vice Chancellor, one of the first challenges was the “off-campus syndrome” which has orchestrated unnecessary stress, accidents and many other dangers the students face while trying to meet-up with their academic activities and thus, decided to nip the challenges in the bud.

He also expressed happiness that, since he made that decision to fix the housing challenges, a good number of good spirited organizations, individuals and stakeholders, have indicated interests to come to the aid of the University in that regard.

“I am hopeful to God that, before the end of my administration , this very challenges and a good number of other things, will be a thing of the past. This project, when completed, will not only reduce the rate of accident casualties on the roads, but will also mitigate the rate of crimes, cultism and other social vises, it will also above all other things, engender high academic standards of the University…” ~ he said.

The project which is to be built by O.O. Cyprain Company Limited, is expected to be completed within the next 12 Months.

Prof. S.A.M Ekwenze (Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration), Prof. E. Idemobi (Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics), Dr. Ngozi Ezeibe (Registrar) and other Principal Officers of the University were present.