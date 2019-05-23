Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Striking resident doctors of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Awka, have rejected the minimum wage offer by Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

Consequently, they have resolved unanimously to continue the indefinite strike embarked upon on May 13, until their demands are met, wondering why COOUTH doctors should be neglected for long.

The doctors, who rose from their congress meeting on Monday, where the President of the Association of Resident Doctors of COOUTH, Dr. Obinna Aniagboso briefed them on the discussions with the Governor Obiano and the offer, insisted that full payment of their salary should commence from April 2019, as agreed by government representatives.

Aniagboso had told them the governor offered to pay the newly approved minimum wage, which would amount to N12, 000 increments to all Anambra State civil servants as soon as the national guidelines were released.