From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a trigger-happy police officer, who shot and killed Mr Jude Oguzie along Njaba/Owerri Road while heading to a wedding ceremony last Saturday.

In a statement by the state Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, through the command’s spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, he wondered why the officers refused to adhere to rules guiding the use of firearms before killing the man.

The CP ordered investigation into the matter, with a view to unraveling the cause of the incident. Other officers involved, he added, have been identified, arrested and are presently in custody. The CP, while sympathising with the family of the deceased, urged them to remain calm as the command will do everything possible to ensure that justice is done.

“The command regrets the killing of the deceased under any guise, especially now that the force is doing everything within its powers to put an end to incidents of brutality and incivility to members of the public,” Akinmoyede said.