Excited with the deliberations at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, PUTTRU, an energy facilitation platform in Africa, has lauded the Federal Government’s plan for a decentralised solar-powered energy solution as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari to world leaders at the event. The President had at the summit announced that Nigeria was targeting the provision of solar power to 5 million homes in Nigeria by 2030.

While commending the idea, PUTTRU’s founder and chief executive officer, Monica Maduekwe however said the fast-growing population of the country would make the commendable projections insignificant.

Citing forecasts based on World Bank data, Maduekwe said Nigeria’s population in 2030 will be around 260 million. “While grid electricity provides a more cost-effective option for electrification, in some cases, decentralised energy solutions are the best options to reach remote communities, especially those communities with low population density and other factors that could make grid extension a more costly electrification option in the short term. However, this target from the Nigerian government if reached by 2030, as the government has set, will not change the energy access situation in Nigeria by 2030. This is mainly due to the population growth in Nigeria. Using World Bank’s data, by 2030 Nigeria’s population will grow to approximately 260 million people from 206 million today. This means Nigeria would have 54 million more people by then. According to the same World Bank data, only 55.4 % of the Nigerian population has access to electricity as of 2019, that is, approximately 114 million people.

