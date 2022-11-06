Civil Society Organisations from Africa have called for attention on finance adaptation issues for Africa, ahead of the 27th Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Egypt.

Dr Mithika Mwenda, Executive Director, Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), said this on Sunday ahead of the official opening of COP 27 in Sharma El- Sheikh, Egypt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Conference, which began on Sunday, will end on Nov. 18.

At a side event, the CSOs under the umbrella of PACJA, stressed the need for focus on issues of financing adaptation, loss and damage and honour of climate finance pledges to Africa.

Loss and damage refer to permanent loss or repairable damage caused by the manifestations of climate change, including severe weather events, sea level rise and desertification.

It is used in international climate negotiations to highlight the need to give priority to climate-vulnerable countries (including Africa) due to the severe climate effects they are experiencing.

Vulnerable countries have argued that developed countries that cause the bulk of climate change with their historical emissions should pay for these effects.

Mwenda said the position of the African CSOs will be handed over to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat and delegates from the developed countries.

“We have outlined our expectations. It is up to the delegates to decide on the nature this COP should take.

“But for us as Africans, issues we have highlighted and placed before the UNFCCC Secretariat will mean success or failure of this Climate Summit holding in Egypt,” Mwenda said.

The chairperson of Africa group of negotiators, Mr. Ephraim Shitima of Zambia, said they have been briefed from its interactions with the CSOs and other stakeholders about the African agenda at COP.

“After several meetings in Zambia, Ethiopia and Egypt, Africans are of one voice; saying Africa needs recognition as the continent with special needs and circumstances.

“They need financing of adaptation and loss and damage,” Shitima said.

He also emphasised the need for the Africa Group of Negotiators to advance the African agenda, which includes the continued demand by the continent for the G20 countries to deliver on the US$ 100 billion a year pledge that has yet to be honoured.

“Only by the developed countries honoring climate financing will countries in Africa be able to implement the national determined contributions plans which runs into billions of dollars beyond the capacities of most of our governments,” he said.

NAN reports that world leaders and representatives from about 198 countries are attending the summit.

President Muhammadu Buhari will be represented by the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, where he will deliver Nigeria’s National Statement at plenary, attend bilateral and side meetings on Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, amongst other engagements. (NAN)