President Muhammadu Buhari has called for urgent climate actions from, especially developed countries to

tackle the effects of climate change in Africa.

Buhari who was represented by Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi made the call on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh on the sidelines of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

The sideline Clean Energy Transition event organised by Bloomberg Philanthropies and Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) provided opportunity for Nigeria to highlight it’s climate efforts and concerns.

“Without a doubt, we are at a critical time with respect to the world’s climate future and our actions today and over the next few decades will determine the fate of future generations and the planet.

“This year, we have witnessed disastrous extreme weather events from terrifying wildfires in the United States, to unprecedented heat waves in India, Pakistan, and Europe, to intense floods in my country, Nigeria,” he said.

He therefore called for more accelerated actions from developed countries who contribute most of the emissions affecting Africa’s climate.

“For developing nations particularly in Africa who, despite contributing the least to both historical and current emissions, are facing climate impacts to a disproportionate degree, the case for accelerated climate action is even more pressing.

“We need to see urgent and decisive climate action from the countries most responsible for the emissions that cause climate change.

“We cannot afford any more delays; our people and nations are on the line. The blame game should stop, affirmative and positive commitment to address these challenges must begin now,” Buhari said.

He said Nigeria and other African countries were committed to tackling the climate change crises

“We are committed to tackling climate change by embarking on bold actions ourselves.

“African nations are demonstrating commitment via the signing of the Paris Agreement, the submission of highly ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and spending up to 9% of GDP in addressing climate change,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari is represented by the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi at the COP 27 in Egypt.

The minister is expected to deliver Nigeria’s National Statement at plenary, attend bilateral and side meetings on Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, amongst other engagements.

The summit which began on Sunday will end on Nov. 18. (NAN)