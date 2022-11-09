United Kingdom (UK) has announced an investment of £95 million on climate resilient and sustainable agriculture in Nigeria.

UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly announced the pledge at the Conference of Parties (COP) 27 on Climate Change going on in Sharm El Sheikh City of Egypt.

The Propcom+ is a UK International Climate Finance (ICF) programme, which aims to support the transformation of Nigeria’s rural economy.

The new investment, according to the UK senior official, is set to enhance productivity, adapt and build resilience, and protect and restore Nature.

The commitment to Nigeria formed part of the UK support worth over £100 million to developing countries to deal with climate change.

Details of the support noted that at least 4 million Nigerians, including 2 million women will benefit, to increase productivity and adapt to the effects of climate change while at the same time reducing emissions.

“Propcom+ builds on the UK Government’s investment in agriculture through the Propcom Mai-karfi programme in Nigeria.

“This new programme is also set to help address key barriers to sustainable agricultural development in Nigeria.

“It will support the development of climate-resilient agricultural policies, actions, and investments that deliver nutrition, increase productivity, adapt and build resilience while reducing emissions, and protect and restore natural ecosystems.

“For example, through the adoption and scaling of practices such as heat and flood tolerant crop varieties and integrated soil fertility management.

“The new Propcom+ programme involves supporting inclusive and resilient growth by promoting the progressive transformation of Nigeria’s rural economy.

“The new programme will build the capacity of small-scale farmers and rural communities in climate smart agriculture.

“It will work with Nigeria’s vibrant private sector on agriculture to increase productivity, improve nutrition and food security, enhance climate resilience, pursue lower emissions and halt and reverse biodiversity loss, as well as helping to tackle some of Nigeria’s underlying drivers of conflict and insecurity,” revealed the details obtained by NAN in Sharm El Sheikh.

In his remark, Cleverly said: “the Glasgow Climate Pact gave the world the tools to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees and build a secure and sustainable future.

“Now is the time for all countries to step up their action on climate change and deliver the tangible change needed.

“The UK will continue to play a leading role in this mission. The funding we have announced will support countries which are facing the devastating impact of climate change, to adapt effectively.”

Justifying the support, UK Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones said Nigeria was extremely vulnerable to climate change and land degradation.

“Climate risks are increasing, diminishing productive capacity, and contributing to worsening food insecurity.

“Farmers are on the front line and highly dependent on seasonal rainfall making them increasingly vulnerable to the changing and unpredictable climate.

“Tackling climate change and biodiversity loss is a key UK international priority and we remain committed to supporting inclusive and climate resilient growth in Nigeria through the Propcom+ programme which will build on the successes and lessons from previous engagement and deliver on adaptation and resilience, and on nature for climate and people,” said the UK deputy high commissioner in Nigeria.