From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Concerns for the environment have continued to increase ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly referred to as COP27, scheduled to hold in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in November.

At a sensitization concert for youths of South East in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, participants called on the Federal Government to declare climate change a national emergency.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Country Representative of Climate Live, an international non-governmental organisation, Kingsley Odogwu, who spoke during the Climate Live Southeast Concert in Abakaliki, also urged governments at all levels to commit to increasing the fight against climate change.

He stressed that any right thinking person on earth has a duty towards taking actions that will protect the earth from destruction.

Odogwu noted that there is a need to bequeath a healthy and conducive environment to generations unborn.

He said: “No government anywhere in the World will keep quiet during an emergency. So, if the Nigerian government declares the climate crisis as an emergency, such a declaration would certainly hold the leaders accountable to the people.”

Odogwu noted that the concert, which is to be held in more than 40 countries aims to raise awareness for climate change issues.

He said the Climate Live concert presents an avenue for the youths to send a message to world leaders who will be attending the COP27, in Egypt, in November that they need to do more.

Odogwu said: “Climate Live Nigeria launches its first climate concert in support of a global series of concerts to be launched later this year in August 2022 to ask world leaders attending COP27 in Egypt “Can You Hear Us Yet?

“Last year, more than 20 countries in six continents, hosted a series of global concerts to raise awareness of the climate emergency.

“Led by members of Fridays for Future youth climate groups, who organise the school strikes, Climate Live will be bringing people from across the globe together through music to unite in the fight for climate justice and the race to safeguard the future of the planet.”

Odogwu noted that the concert aims to put Africa at the centre stage of the climate crisis in the lead up to COP27 in Egypt.

“Audiences attending Climate Live will come away with a feeling of empowerment and the knowledge and tools to engage in the youth climate movement at such a key time for climate action.

“With the UN COP27 climate conference in Egypt, when governments will revisit their plans to reduce emissions and coordinate efforts for the benefit of Africa and the entire world. Climate Live calls for these to be more ambitious. Climate Live is an opportunity for young people across the world to have their voices heard,” he said.

In a goodwill message to the concert, Founder, Frances Fox, called on world leaders to move away from rhetorics and back their words with concrete actions.

She said: “The whole point of Climate Live is to hand over the microphone to youth in those countries most affected by climate change today so they can tell the world how their lives are impacted.

“It all began in the spring of 2019 and it has been incredible to watch as so many inspirational youth across the world have come together to make these events happen: who would have thought we would pull this off?

“It is so important at a time when, in the lead up to COP27, so many political world leaders have announced headline grabbing climate targets which may lull the public and local, regional and national politicians into the false belief that their governments are now acting and all will be well: when these targets are not backed up by necessary policies and action programmes in time to save the planet,” Fox added.

The concert featured artistes, especially raves of the moment in the region like Trap Mike, Badguy Laxxy, Kenlipe and MC Walter. There were also talks on climate change from climate activists, including Kingsley Odogwu and Catherine Orisakwe.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .