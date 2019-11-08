Kinetic Sports Management, the organisers of the annual Copa Lagos Beach Soccer event have sent out words of appreciation to all her sponsors, which includes FCMB, Pepsi, BetKing & Eko Atlantic for their enormous financial and material support that had seen the 8th edition of Copa Lagos in the year 2019 live up to its already high standards; delivering on its promises to fans and all comers with lots of excitement compared to previous editions.

Copa Lagos 2019 saw FCMB, Pepsi and BetKing doing so much to enhance the match day experience of fans with lots of fun and excitement at their separate experience centres at the Fan Zone with side attractions not limited to performances from top artistes, games, food and lots of other exciting events to keep their guests and fans dancing into the wee hours of the night.

Over the last eight years, Copa Lagos has grown from strength to strength leading to the general view where it has been adjudged as a World Class event and placed on the map of global tourism through the merger of beach culture and lifestyle.

The management of Kinetic Sports are determined to ensure that Copa Lagos meets the social and economic values for all stakeholders. An avenue for brands to engage and connect with their targeted market to understand the behavior and consumption preferences and finally where the “SMEs have the window to also showcase their products and services.”

The organisers are also using this medium to call on other multinationals to support the initiative that promotes youth, sports and national development in order to enhance the Nigeria sports and tourism sectors.

Copa Lagos 2019 saw the Teranga Lions of Senegal clinching the beach soccer diadem for the second time ahead of the host Nigeria.