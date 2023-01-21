Super Eagles inform striker Ademola Lookman made headlines in the Italian sporting papers during the week after his brace helped Atalanta book a spot in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia with a thrilling 5-2 win over a determined Spezia.

Atalanta took an early two-goal lead thanks to the Nigerian, who poked in a headed effort from just a yard out after 10 minutes to put his side 1-0 up before finding his brace just two minutes later with a strong drilled strike following a slick one-two with Duvan Zapata.

BSNSports.com.ng gathered from Tuttomercato who gave Lookman a 7.5/10 rating in its fair analyses of the game.

According to the Italian sports tabloid, Lookman was lazy on a couple of balls, then picked up the pace and became uncatchable. Terrifying one-two, as soon as he sees the goal post he only does one thing, score goals.

Meanwhile, Lookman’s free-scoring Atalanta will battle reigning Coppa Italia holders Inter at the San Siro on January 31.